Charging Equipment for EV Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Charging Equipment for EV is an element in an infrastructure that supplies electric energy for the recharging of electric vehicles,

This report contains market size and forecasts of Charging Equipment for EV in global, including the following market information:

Global Charging Equipment for EV Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Charging Equipment for EV Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Charging Equipment for EV companies in 2021 (%)

The global Charging Equipment for EV market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lever 2 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Charging Equipment for EV include Webasto, Leviton, Auto Electric Power Plant, Pod Point, Clipper Creek, Chargepoint, Xuji Group, Eaton and ABB, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Charging Equipment for EV manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Charging Equipment for EV Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Charging Equipment for EV Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lever 2

Lever 3

Global Charging Equipment for EV Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Charging Equipment for EV Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home/Private Chargers

Public Charging

Others

Global Charging Equipment for EV Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Charging Equipment for EV Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Charging Equipment for EV revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Charging Equipment for EV revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Charging Equipment for EV sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Charging Equipment for EV sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Webasto

Leviton

Auto Electric Power Plant

Pod Point

Clipper Creek

Chargepoint

Xuji Group

Eaton

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

DBT-CEV

Efacec

NARI

IES Synergy

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Charging Equipment for EV Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Charging Equipment for EV Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Charging Equipment for EV Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Charging Equipment for EV Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Charging Equipment for EV Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Charging Equipment for EV Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Charging Equipment for EV Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Charging Equipment for EV Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Charging Equipment for EV Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Charging Equipment for EV Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Charging Equipment for EV Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Charging Equipment for EV Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Charging Equipment for EV Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Charging Equipment for EV Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Charging Equipment for EV Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Charging Equipment for E

