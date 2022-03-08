Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gasoline High-Pressure Fuel Pump Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps include Bosch, Denso, Continental, Delphi, Hitachi, TRW, Johnson Electric, Aisin Seiki and Tenneco (Federal-Mogul), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Gasoline High-Pressure Fuel Pump
- Diesel Oil High-Pressure Fuel Pump
- Other
Global Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial Vehicles
- Light Passenger Vehicles
- Heavy Passenger Vehicles
Global Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bosch
- Denso
- Continental
- Delphi
- Hitachi
- TRW
- Johnson Electric
- Aisin Seiki
- Tenneco (Federal-Mogul)
- Freudenberg
- KSPG
- ACDelco
- Magna
- Mikuni Corporation
- SHW
- Ford
- Mahle
- Dana
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive High-Pressure Fuel Pumps Players in Global Market
