Automotive Mirror Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Mirror Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Mirror Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Mirror Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Mirror Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Mirror Systems market was valued at 284.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 319.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Interior Automotive Mirror System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Mirror Systems include Magna International, Ficosa International, Gentax Corporation, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Flabeg Automotive Holding, Milenco and Murakami Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Automotive Mirror Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Mirror Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Mirror Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Interior Automotive Mirror System

Exterior Automotive Mirror System

Global Automotive Mirror Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Mirror Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Global Automotive Mirror Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Mirror Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Mirror Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Mirror Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Mirror Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Mirror Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Magna International

Ficosa International

Gentax Corporation

Samvardhana Motherson Group

Flabeg Automotive Holding

Milenco

Murakami Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Mirror Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Mirror Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Mirror Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Mirror Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Mirror Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Mirror Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Mirror Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Mirror Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Mirror Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Mirror Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Mirror Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Mirror Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Mirror Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Mirror Systems Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Mirror Systems Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Mirror System

