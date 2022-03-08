Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Intelligent Rearview Mirror in global, including the following market information:
- Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Intelligent Rearview Mirror companies in 2021 (%)
The global Intelligent Rearview Mirror market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electrochromic Automatic-Dimming Mirror Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Intelligent Rearview Mirror include Ficosa Internacional, Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec (SMR), Gentex, Nissan, Magna International, Murakami Corporation, Rosco Mirrors, MEKRA Lang and Ningbo Joyson Electronic. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Intelligent Rearview Mirror manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Electrochromic Automatic-Dimming Mirror
- Electric Foldable Rearview Mirror
- Others
Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Intelligent Rearview Mirror revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Intelligent Rearview Mirror revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Intelligent Rearview Mirror sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Intelligent Rearview Mirror sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ficosa Internacional
- Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec (SMR)
- Gentex
- Nissan
- Magna International
- Murakami Corporation
- Rosco Mirrors
- MEKRA Lang
- Ningbo Joyson Electronic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Intelligent Rearview Mirror Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intelligent Rearview Mirror Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Intelligent Rearview Mirror Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intelligent Rearview Mirror Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Intelligent Rearview Mirror Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global and China Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Sales Market Report 2021
Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market Research Report 2021
Global and China Automotive Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market Insights, Forecast to 2026