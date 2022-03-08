Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Intelligent Rearview Mirror in global, including the following market information:

Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Intelligent Rearview Mirror companies in 2021 (%)

The global Intelligent Rearview Mirror market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electrochromic Automatic-Dimming Mirror Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Intelligent Rearview Mirror include Ficosa Internacional, Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec (SMR), Gentex, Nissan, Magna International, Murakami Corporation, Rosco Mirrors, MEKRA Lang and Ningbo Joyson Electronic. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Intelligent Rearview Mirror manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electrochromic Automatic-Dimming Mirror

Electric Foldable Rearview Mirror

Others

Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Intelligent Rearview Mirror revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Intelligent Rearview Mirror revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Intelligent Rearview Mirror sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Intelligent Rearview Mirror sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ficosa Internacional

Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec (SMR)

Gentex

Nissan

Magna International

Murakami Corporation

Rosco Mirrors

MEKRA Lang

Ningbo Joyson Electronic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Intelligent Rearview Mirror Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Intelligent Rearview Mirror Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intelligent Rearview Mirror Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Intelligent Rearview Mirror Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intelligent Rearview Mirror Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Intelligent Rearview Mirror Companies

