Automotive Smart Key Fob Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Smart Key Fob in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Smart Key Fob Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Smart Key Fob Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automotive Smart Key Fob companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Smart Key Fob market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Passive Keyless Entry Systems (PKES) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Smart Key Fob include ZF Friedrichshafen, Continental, Valeo, Denso, Lear, Hyundai Mobis, Hella, Alps and Mitsubishi Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Automotive Smart Key Fob manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Smart Key Fob Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Smart Key Fob Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Passive Keyless Entry Systems (PKES)
- Remote Keyless Entry System (RKES
Global Automotive Smart Key Fob Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Smart Key Fob Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Entry-Segment Vehicles
- Mid-Segment Vehicles
- Luxury-Segment Vehicles
Global Automotive Smart Key Fob Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Smart Key Fob Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Smart Key Fob revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Smart Key Fob revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Smart Key Fob sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive Smart Key Fob sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ZF Friedrichshafen
- Continental
- Valeo
- Denso
- Lear
- Hyundai Mobis
- Hella
- Alps
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Panasonic
- Tokairika
- Calsonic Kansei
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Smart Key Fob Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Smart Key Fob Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Smart Key Fob Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Smart Key Fob Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Smart Key Fob Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Smart Key Fob Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Smart Key Fob Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Smart Key Fob Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Smart Key Fob Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Smart Key Fob Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Smart Key Fob Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Smart Key Fob Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Smart Key Fob Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Smart Key Fob Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Smart Key Fob Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Smart Key Fob Companies
