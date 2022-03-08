Chilled Products Transport Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Chilled Products Transport is the service to transport temperature sensitive products to their final destination.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chilled Products Transport in Global, including the following market information:

Global Chilled Products Transport Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chilled Products Transport market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vapor Compression Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chilled Products Transport include J.B. Hunt Transport, FedEx, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Maersk, Americold, Toll Group, Samskip, Saddle Creek Logistics Services and SRT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Chilled Products Transport companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chilled Products Transport Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Chilled Products Transport Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vapor Compression Systems

Cryogenic Systems

Global Chilled Products Transport Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Chilled Products Transport Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fresh Fruits & Vegetables

Meat & Aquatic Products

Beverages

Others

Global Chilled Products Transport Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Chilled Products Transport Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chilled Products Transport revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chilled Products Transport revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

J.B. Hunt Transport

FedEx

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Maersk

Americold

Toll Group

Samskip

Saddle Creek Logistics Services

SRT

Bay & Bay

TRC

SWIFT

Pride Transport

Witte Bros

Greene Transport

GRT

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chilled Products Transport Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Chilled Products Transport Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Chilled Products Transport Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Chilled Products Transport Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Chilled Products Transport Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chilled Products Transport Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Chilled Products Transport Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Chilled Products Transport Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Chilled Products Transport Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Chilled Products Transport Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chilled Products Transport Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chilled Products Transport Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chilled Products Transport Companies

