Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems market was valued at 185.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 273.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stationary Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems include Siemens, Bosch, 3M, Vigilant Solutions, Vysionics, ARH, CA Traffic, Digital Recognition Systems and FLIR Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stationary

Portable

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Traffic Management

Parking

Other

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

Bosch

3M

Vigilant Solutions

Vysionics

ARH

CA Traffic

Digital Recognition Systems

FLIR Systems

Image Sensing Systems

NDI Recognition Systems

LILIN

TitanHz

FIDA Systems Ltd.

Selex ES

Kritikal Solutions

Genetec Inc.

INEX/ZAMIR

MAV Systems Limited

Jenoptik

