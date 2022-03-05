Preservative Blends Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Preservative Blends Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Preservative Blends in global, including the following market information:
- Global Preservative Blends Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Preservative Blends Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Preservative Blends companies in 2021 (%)
The global Preservative Blends market was valued at 131.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 176.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Parabens Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Preservative Blends include Solay (Rhodia), Schulke & Mayr GmbH, Sabinsa Corporation, Akema Fine Chemicals, Dow Chemical, Lonza, Lanxess, Clariant and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Preservative Blends manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Preservative Blends Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Preservative Blends Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Parabens
- Formaldehyde
- Halogenated
- Alcohols
- Organic Acids
- Other
Global Preservative Blends Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Preservative Blends Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Beauty Care
- Personal Care
- Other
Global Preservative Blends Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Preservative Blends Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Preservative Blends revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Preservative Blends revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Preservative Blends sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Preservative Blends sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Solay (Rhodia)
- Schulke & Mayr GmbH
- Sabinsa Corporation
- Akema Fine Chemicals
- Dow Chemical
- Lonza
- Lanxess
- Clariant
- BASF
- Galaxy Surfactants
- Ashland
- CISME Italy SRL
- Dr. Straetmans GmbH
- ISCA UK Ltd
- Salicylates & Chemicals
- Sharon Laboratories
- Troy
- Thor Personal Care
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Preservative Blends Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Preservative Blends Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Preservative Blends Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Preservative Blends Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Preservative Blends Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Preservative Blends Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Preservative Blends Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Preservative Blends Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Preservative Blends Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Preservative Blends Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Preservative Blends Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Preservative Blends Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Preservative Blends Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Preservative Blends Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Preservative Blends Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Preservative Blends Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Preservative
