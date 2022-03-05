Marine Anticorrosion Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Anticorrosion Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Marine Anticorrosion Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Marine Anticorrosion Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Marine Anticorrosion Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Marine Anticorrosion Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Marine Anticorrosion Coatings include BASF, DuPont, Evonik, Henkel, Solvay, Valspar, Berger Paints, Akzo Nobel and Sherwin Williams, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Marine Anticorrosion Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Marine Anticorrosion Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Marine Anticorrosion Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy

Fluoropolymers

PolyUrethane (PU)

Other

Global Marine Anticorrosion Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Marine Anticorrosion Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military Marine

Civilian Marine

Global Marine Anticorrosion Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Marine Anticorrosion Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Marine Anticorrosion Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Marine Anticorrosion Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Marine Anticorrosion Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Marine Anticorrosion Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

DuPont

Evonik

Henkel

Solvay

Valspar

Berger Paints

Akzo Nobel

Sherwin Williams

Wacker Chemie

Nippon paint

PPG

Kansai Paints

Alumax Industrial

Aexcel Corporation

Hempel

Jotun

Chugoku Marine Paints

Arkema

RPM International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Marine Anticorrosion Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Marine Anticorrosion Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Marine Anticorrosion Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Marine Anticorrosion Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Marine Anticorrosion Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Marine Anticorrosion Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Marine Anticorrosion Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Marine Anticorrosion Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Marine Anticorrosion Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Marine Anticorrosion Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Marine Anticorrosion Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Anticorrosion Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Marine Anticorrosion Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Anticorrosion Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marine Anticorrosion Coatings Companies

3.8

