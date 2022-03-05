Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Phosphorous Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant include BASF, DuPont, Lanxess, Akzo Nobel, Arkema, Sherwin-Williams, Nippon Carbide, Tosoh and Clariant, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Phosphorous

Nitrogenous

Other

Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical and Electronics

Building Insulation

Automotive

Textiles

Other

Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

DuPont

Lanxess

Akzo Nobel

Arkema

Sherwin-Williams

Nippon Carbide

Tosoh

Clariant

Israel Chemicals

Italmatch Chemicals

Albemarle

Jiangsu Yoke Technology

Daihachi Chemical Industry

Huber Engineered Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-Halogenated Flame Re

