Rolling Bearing Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rolling Bearing Steel is one kind of special steel with features of high wear resistance and rolling fatigue strength.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rolling Bearing Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global Rolling Bearing Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rolling Bearing Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Rolling Bearing Steel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rolling Bearing Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High-carbon chromium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rolling Bearing Steel include CITIC steel, OVAKO, Sanyo Special Steel, Saarstahl, JFE Steel, Dongbei Special Steel, Kobe Steel, Carpenter Technology and Shandong Shouguang Juneng, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Rolling Bearing Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rolling Bearing Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rolling Bearing Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High-carbon chromium

Carburizing

Others

Global Rolling Bearing Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rolling Bearing Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bearing rings

Rolling body

Cage

Others

Global Rolling Bearing Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rolling Bearing Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rolling Bearing Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rolling Bearing Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rolling Bearing Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Rolling Bearing Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CITIC steel

OVAKO

Sanyo Special Steel

Saarstahl

JFE Steel

Dongbei Special Steel

Kobe Steel

Carpenter Technology

Shandong Shouguang Juneng

Nanjing Iron and Steel

Benxi Steel Group

HBIS GROUP

Nippon Steel

Suzhou Steel GROUP

Baoshan Steel

Jiyuan iron and Steel Group

Aichi Steel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rolling Bearing Steel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rolling Bearing Steel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rolling Bearing Steel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rolling Bearing Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rolling Bearing Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rolling Bearing Steel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rolling Bearing Steel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rolling Bearing Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rolling Bearing Steel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rolling Bearing Steel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rolling Bearing Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rolling Bearing Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rolling Bearing Steel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rolling Bearing Steel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rolling Bearing Steel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rolling Bearing Steel Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

