Adeps Lanae Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Adeps Lanae is a waxy substance secreted from the sebaceous glands of sheep, which adds a protective layer to wool fibers, also known as wool wax or lanolin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adeps Lanae in global, including the following market information:

Global Adeps Lanae Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Adeps Lanae Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Adeps Lanae companies in 2021 (%)

The global Adeps Lanae market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Laneth-10;Laneth-15;Laneth-20 (for Cosmetic emulsifiers and thickeners) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Adeps Lanae include Spectrum Chemicals & Laboratory Products, Essential Wholesale, Mallinckrodt, Inc., Wellman, Dr.Adorable, Yingli, Wujiang Jinyu, Duoyuan and Jedwards International and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Adeps Lanae manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Adeps Lanae Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Adeps Lanae Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Laneth-10;Laneth-15;Laneth-20 (for Cosmetic emulsifiers and thickeners)

Laneth-16; Laneth-25;Laneth-60(for Cosmetic emulsifiers)

Laneth-40;Laneth-50;Laneth-75(for Cosmetic emulsifiers and Interfacial active agent)

Global Adeps Lanae Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Adeps Lanae Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Care

Medicine

Other

Global Adeps Lanae Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Adeps Lanae Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Adeps Lanae revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Adeps Lanae revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Adeps Lanae sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Adeps Lanae sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Spectrum Chemicals & Laboratory Products

Essential Wholesale

Mallinckrodt, Inc.

Wellman

Dr.Adorable

Yingli

Wujiang Jinyu

Duoyuan

Jedwards International

Rolex Lanolin Products Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Adeps Lanae Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Adeps Lanae Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Adeps Lanae Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Adeps Lanae Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Adeps Lanae Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Adeps Lanae Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Adeps Lanae Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Adeps Lanae Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Adeps Lanae Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Adeps Lanae Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Adeps Lanae Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adeps Lanae Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Adeps Lanae Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adeps Lanae Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adeps Lanae Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adeps Lanae Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Adeps Lanae Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Laneth-10;Laneth-15;Laneth-20 (for Cosmetic emulsifiers and thickeners)

