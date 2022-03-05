BoPET Polyester Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

BoPET Polyester Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
BoPET Polyester Film is stretched in two different directions. The resulting film is water resistant and typically transparent. It is known for its high tensile strength, good chemical resistance, and gas and aroma barriers. It is typically used for food packaging and as a protective covering over paper.
This report contains market size and forecasts of BoPET Polyester Film in global, including the following market information:
- Global BoPET Polyester Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global BoPET Polyester Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
- Global top five BoPET Polyester Film companies in 2021 (%)
The global BoPET Polyester Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Universal Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of BoPET Polyester Film include Toray, SKC Films, DowDuPont, Mitsubishi, Polyplex, Kolon, Jindal, JBF and SRF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the BoPET Polyester Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global BoPET Polyester Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global BoPET Polyester Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Universal Film
- Electrical Insulating Film
- Capacitor Film
- Laminating Film
Global BoPET Polyester Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global BoPET Polyester Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Packaging
- Industrial & Specialties
- Electrical
- Imaging
Global BoPET Polyester Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global BoPET Polyester Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies BoPET Polyester Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies BoPET Polyester Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies BoPET Polyester Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
- Key companies BoPET Polyester Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Toray
- SKC Films
- DowDuPont
- Mitsubishi
- Polyplex
- Kolon
- Jindal
- JBF
- SRF
- Terphane
- Uflex
- PT Trias Sentosa
- Polinas
- Coveme
- Jiangsu Shuangxing
- Jiangsu Xingye
- Kanghui Petrochemical
- Ouya (Cifu)
- Billion Indusrial Hildings
- Ningbo Jinyuan
- Shaoxing Weiming
- Shaoxing Xiangyu
- DDN
- Jianyuanchun
- Fuweifilm
- Qiangmeng Industry
- Jiangsu Yuxing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 BoPET Polyester Film Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global BoPET Polyester Film Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global BoPET Polyester Film Overall Market Size
2.1 Global BoPET Polyester Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global BoPET Polyester Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global BoPET Polyester Film Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top BoPET Polyester Film Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global BoPET Polyester Film Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global BoPET Polyester Film Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global BoPET Polyester Film Sales by Companies
3.5 Global BoPET Polyester Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 BoPET Polyester Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers BoPET Polyester Film Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 BoPET Polyester Film Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 BoPET Polyester Film Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 BoPET Polyester Film Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
