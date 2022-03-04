Texture Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Texture Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Texture Coating is a specialty paint that will hold textured designs, like stippling, even after it is dry. This paint comes in several different varieties which are smooth, sand, or coarse. Coarse has a popcorn effect and is often used as a ceiling paint.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Texture Coating in global, including the following market information:
- Global Texture Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Texture Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Texture Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Texture Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Smooth Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Texture Coating include Akzonobel, Nippon Paint Group, PPG Paints, USG, Berger Paints, Asian Paints, California Paints, DuluxGroup and Kalyani Enterprises, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Texture Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Texture Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Texture Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Smooth
- Sand
- Coarse
- Others
Global Texture Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Texture Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Global Texture Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Texture Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Texture Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Texture Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Texture Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Texture Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Akzonobel
- Nippon Paint Group
- PPG Paints
- USG
- Berger Paints
- Asian Paints
- California Paints
- DuluxGroup
- Kalyani Enterprises
- Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
- SEAL-KRETE
- Al-Jazeera Paints Company
- National Paints
- Spctra Texture Wall Coating Pvt. Ltd.
- BSC Paints Pvt Ltd
- Ultratech Texture Paints Pvt. Ltd.
- Spontex Coating Chemicals
- Wasser Polymer Pvt. Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Texture Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Texture Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Texture Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Texture Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Texture Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Texture Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Texture Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Texture Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Texture Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Texture Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Texture Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Texture Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Texture Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Texture Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Texture Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Texture Coating Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Texture Coating Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Smooth
