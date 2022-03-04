Texture Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Texture Coating is a specialty paint that will hold textured designs, like stippling, even after it is dry. This paint comes in several different varieties which are smooth, sand, or coarse. Coarse has a popcorn effect and is often used as a ceiling paint.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Texture Coating in global, including the following market information:

Global Texture Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Texture Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Texture Coating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Texture Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Smooth Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Texture Coating include Akzonobel, Nippon Paint Group, PPG Paints, USG, Berger Paints, Asian Paints, California Paints, DuluxGroup and Kalyani Enterprises, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Texture Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Texture Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Texture Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Smooth

Sand

Coarse

Others

Global Texture Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Texture Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Texture Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Texture Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Texture Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Texture Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Texture Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Texture Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Akzonobel

Nippon Paint Group

PPG Paints

USG

Berger Paints

Asian Paints

California Paints

DuluxGroup

Kalyani Enterprises

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

SEAL-KRETE

Al-Jazeera Paints Company

National Paints

Spctra Texture Wall Coating Pvt. Ltd.

BSC Paints Pvt Ltd

Ultratech Texture Paints Pvt. Ltd.

Spontex Coating Chemicals

Wasser Polymer Pvt. Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Texture Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Texture Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Texture Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Texture Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Texture Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Texture Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Texture Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Texture Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Texture Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Texture Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Texture Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Texture Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Texture Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Texture Coating Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Texture Coating Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Texture Coating Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Texture Coating Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Smooth

