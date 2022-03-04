Antimicrobial Paint Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Antimicrobial Paint is the type of coatings with a substance that acts to inhibit the growth of microorganisms and suppresses microorganism reproduction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antimicrobial Paint in global, including the following market information:

Global Antimicrobial Paint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Antimicrobial Paint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Antimicrobial Paint companies in 2021 (%)

The global Antimicrobial Paint market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Antibacterial Agent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Antimicrobial Paint include AkzoNobel N.V, BASF SE, PPG Industries Inc., Arch Lonza, DowDuPont, Microban International Ltd., Axalta, The Sherwin-Williams Company and Sureshield Coatings Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Antimicrobial Paint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Antimicrobial Paint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Antimicrobial Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Antibacterial Agent

Organic Antibacterial Agent

Inorganic Antibacterial Agent

Global Antimicrobial Paint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Antimicrobial Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical/Healthcare

Construction

Food

Others

Global Antimicrobial Paint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Antimicrobial Paint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Antimicrobial Paint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Antimicrobial Paint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Antimicrobial Paint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Antimicrobial Paint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel N.V

BASF SE

PPG Industries Inc.

Arch Lonza

DowDuPont

Microban International Ltd.

Axalta

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Sureshield Coatings Company

Nippon Paint Company Ltd

SKK

Bio Shield Tech

Biointeractions

Specialty Coating Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Antimicrobial Paint Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Antimicrobial Paint Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Antimicrobial Paint Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Antimicrobial Paint Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Antimicrobial Paint Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Antimicrobial Paint Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Antimicrobial Paint Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Antimicrobial Paint Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Antimicrobial Paint Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Antimicrobial Paint Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Antimicrobial Paint Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antimicrobial Paint Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Antimicrobial Paint Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antimicrobial Paint Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antimicrobial Paint Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antimicrobial Paint Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Antimicrobial

