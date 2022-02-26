Vehicles Armor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicles Armor in global, including the following market information:

Global Vehicles Armor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vehicles Armor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Vehicles Armor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vehicles Armor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

B4 Level Protection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vehicles Armor include INKAS, Rheinmetall, International Armoring Corporation, Armored Group, LLC (TAG), Lenco Industries, Inc, STREIT Group, Armour Group, Inc, Griffin, Inc and Hardwire LLC. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vehicles Armor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vehicles Armor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vehicles Armor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

B4 Level Protection

B5 Level Protection

B6 Level Protection

B7 Level Protection

Others

Global Vehicles Armor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vehicles Armor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Use Vehicles

Tracked Vehicles

Military Trucks

Others

Global Vehicles Armor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vehicles Armor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vehicles Armor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vehicles Armor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vehicles Armor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Vehicles Armor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

INKAS

Rheinmetall

International Armoring Corporation

Armored Group, LLC (TAG)

Lenco Industries, Inc

STREIT Group

Armour Group, Inc

Griffin, Inc

Hardwire LLC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vehicles Armor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vehicles Armor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vehicles Armor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vehicles Armor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vehicles Armor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vehicles Armor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vehicles Armor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vehicles Armor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vehicles Armor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vehicles Armor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vehicles Armor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vehicles Armor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vehicles Armor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicles Armor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vehicles Armor Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicles Armor Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Vehicles Armor Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 B4 Level Protection

4

