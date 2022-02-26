Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Sheet Metal Components in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automotive Sheet Metal Components companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Sheet Metal Components market was valued at 100290 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 122260 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Sheet Metal Components include Novelis, Aleris International, Mayville Engineering Company, O?Neal Manufacturing Services, General Stamping and Metal Works, Larsen Manufacturing, Amada, Paul Craemer GmbH and Frank Dudley and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Sheet Metal Components manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Steel
- Aluminum
Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Interior
- Drivetrain
- Engine
- Exterior
- Chassis
- Others
Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Sheet Metal Components revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Sheet Metal Components revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Sheet Metal Components sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive Sheet Metal Components sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Novelis
- Aleris International
- Mayville Engineering Company
- O?Neal Manufacturing Services
- General Stamping and Metal Works
- Larsen Manufacturing
- Amada
- Paul Craemer GmbH
- Frank Dudley
- Omax Autos
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Sheet Metal Components Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Sheet Metal Components Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Sheet Metal Components Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Sheet Metal Components Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
