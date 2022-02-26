Van Tires Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A van is a type of road vehicle used for transporting goods or people. Depending on the type of van it can be bigger or smaller than a truck and SUV, and bigger than a common car. There is some varying in the scope of the word across the different English-speaking countries. The smallest vans, microvans, are used for transporting either goods or people in tiny quantities. Mini MPVs, Compact MPVs, and MPVs are all small vans usually used for transporting people in small quantities. Larger vans with passenger seats are used for institutional purposes, such as transporting students. Larger vans with only front seats are often used for business purposes, to carry goods and equipment. Specially-equipped vans are used by television stations as mobile studios. Postal services and courier companies use large step vans to deliver packages.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Van Tires in global, including the following market information:

Global Van Tires Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Van Tires Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Van Tires companies in 2021 (%)

The global Van Tires market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

OEM Tire Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Van Tires include Bridgestone, MICHELIN, Goodyear, Continental, ZC Rubber, Sumitomo Rubber, Double Coin, Pirelli and Aeolus Tyre, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Van Tires manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Van Tires Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Van Tires Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

OEM Tire

Replacement Tire

Global Van Tires Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Van Tires Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Van Tires Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Van Tires Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Van Tires revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Van Tires revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Van Tires sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Van Tires sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bridgestone

MICHELIN

Goodyear

Continental

ZC Rubber

Sumitomo Rubber

Double Coin

Pirelli

Aeolus Tyre

Sailun jinyu Group

Cooper tire

Hankook

YOKOHAMA

Giti Tire

KUMHO TIRE

Triangle Tire Group

Cheng Shin Rubber

Linglong Tire

Toyo Tires

Xingyuan group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Van Tires Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Van Tires Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Van Tires Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Van Tires Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Van Tires Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Van Tires Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Van Tires Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Van Tires Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Van Tires Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Van Tires Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Van Tires Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Van Tires Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Van Tires Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Van Tires Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Van Tires Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Van Tires Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Van Tires Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 OEM Tire

4.1.3 Replacement Tire

4.2 By Type – Global Van Tires Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By

