Underground Mining Truck Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Mining trucks are off-highway, rigid dump trucks specifically engineered for use in high-production mining and heavy-duty construction environments.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Underground Mining Truck in global, including the following market information:

Global Underground Mining Truck Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Underground Mining Truck Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Underground Mining Truck companies in 2021 (%)

The global Underground Mining Truck market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Small(90-150 Metric Tons) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Underground Mining Truck include Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi, Liebherr, Belaz, Volvo, Astra, Weichai and Volkswagen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Underground Mining Truck manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Underground Mining Truck Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Underground Mining Truck Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Small(90-150 Metric Tons)

Medium(145-190 Metric Tons)

Large(218-290 Metric Tons)

Ultra(308-363 Metric Tons)

Global Underground Mining Truck Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Underground Mining Truck Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Underground Mining Truck Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Underground Mining Truck Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Underground Mining Truck revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Underground Mining Truck revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Underground Mining Truck sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Underground Mining Truck sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Hitachi

Liebherr

Belaz

Volvo

Astra

Weichai

Volkswagen

Sinotruk

SANY

XCMG

DAIMLER

SIH

GHH Fahrzeuge

Kress Corporation

Terex Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Underground Mining Truck Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Underground Mining Truck Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Underground Mining Truck Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Underground Mining Truck Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Underground Mining Truck Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Underground Mining Truck Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Underground Mining Truck Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Underground Mining Truck Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Underground Mining Truck Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Underground Mining Truck Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Underground Mining Truck Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Underground Mining Truck Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Underground Mining Truck Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Underground Mining Truck Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Underground Mining Truck Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Underground Mining Truck Companies

4 S

