Auto Windscreen Wiper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Auto Windscreen Wiper in global, including the following market information:
- Global Auto Windscreen Wiper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Auto Windscreen Wiper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Auto Windscreen Wiper companies in 2021 (%)
The global Auto Windscreen Wiper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Boneless Wipers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Auto Windscreen Wiper include Valeo, Denso, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), Trico, Mitsuba, HELLA, DOGA, KCW and CAP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Auto Windscreen Wiper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Auto Windscreen Wiper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Auto Windscreen Wiper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Boneless Wipers
- Bone Wipers
Global Auto Windscreen Wiper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Auto Windscreen Wiper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Vehicles Front Window
- Vehicles Rear Window
Global Auto Windscreen Wiper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Auto Windscreen Wiper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Auto Windscreen Wiper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Auto Windscreen Wiper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Auto Windscreen Wiper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Auto Windscreen Wiper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Valeo
- Denso
- Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)
- Trico
- Mitsuba
- HELLA
- DOGA
- KCW
- CAP
- ICHIKOH
- Sandolly
- Gates
- Guoyu
- METO
- Shenghuabo
- AIDO
- Lukasi
- Bosson
- WJEC
- Rui Peng Industrial
- YEALB
- Wandyuan Vehicle Fittings
- Ruian Yaxin
- Tongsheng
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Auto Windscreen Wiper Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Auto Windscreen Wiper Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Auto Windscreen Wiper Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Auto Windscreen Wiper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Auto Windscreen Wiper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Auto Windscreen Wiper Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Auto Windscreen Wiper Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Auto Windscreen Wiper Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Auto Windscreen Wiper Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Auto Windscreen Wiper Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Auto Windscreen Wiper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Auto Windscreen Wiper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Auto Windscreen Wiper Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Auto Windscreen Wiper Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Auto Windscreen Wiper Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Auto Windscreen Wiper Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
