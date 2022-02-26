Automotive Ball Joint Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Ball Joint in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Ball Joint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Ball Joint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Ball Joint companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Ball Joint market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Front Wheels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Ball Joint include ZF Friedrichshafen, Tenneco, KYB Corporation, Continental, Magneti Marelli, Benteler International and Schaeffler, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Ball Joint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Ball Joint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Ball Joint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Front Wheels

Rear Wheels

Global Automotive Ball Joint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Ball Joint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Ball Joint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Ball Joint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Ball Joint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Ball Joint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Ball Joint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Ball Joint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ZF Friedrichshafen

Tenneco

KYB Corporation

Continental

Magneti Marelli

Benteler International

Schaeffler

