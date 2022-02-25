February 25, 2022

Global Off the Road Tyre Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Off the Road Tyre market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Off the Road Tyre market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Rim Diameter Below 29 Inch
  • 29 InchBelow Rim DiameterBelow 39 Inch
  • 39 InchBelow Rim DiameterBelow 49 Inch
  • Rim Diameter Above 49 Inch

 

Segment by Application

  • Agriculture Tractors
  • Construction and Mining Equipment
  • Others

By Company

  • Bridgestone
  • Michelin
  • Goodyear
  • Continental
  • Zhongce Rubber
  • Apollo
  • Chem China
  • Double Coin Holdings
  • Guizhou Tire
  • Titan
  • Prinx Chengshan
  • Trelleborg
  • Pirelli
  • Yokohama Tire
  • BKT
  • Linglong Tire
  • Xugong Tyres
  • Triangle
  • Hawk International Rubber
  • Nokian
  • Shandong Taishan Tyre
  • Carlisle
  • Shandong Yinbao
  • Sumitomo
  • Doublestar
  • Fujian Haian Rubber
  • JK Tyre
  • Specialty Tires
  • Techking Tires

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Consumption by Region
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Off the Road Tyre Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Off the Road Tyre Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Rim Diameter Below 29 Inch
1.2.3 29 InchBelow Rim DiameterBelow 39 Inch
1.2.4 39 InchBelow Rim DiameterBelow 49 Inch
1.2.5 Rim Diameter Above 49 Inch
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Off the Road Tyre Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Agriculture Tractors
1.3.3 Construction and Mining Equipment
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Off the Road Tyre Production
2.1 Global Off the Road Tyre Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Off the Road Tyre Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Off the Road Tyre Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Off the Road Tyre Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Off the Road Tyre Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Off the Road Tyre Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Off the Road Tyre Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Off the Road Tyre Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Off the Road Tyre Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Off the Road Tyre Sales by Region

