Meal Delivery Service Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Meal Delivery Service is a subscription service that sends customers pre-portioned food ingredients and recipes for them to prepare home cooked meals. Services that send pre-cooked meals are called meal delivery services. This subscription model is an example of personalization in the food and beverage industry that is becoming more popular and wide-spread.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Meal Delivery Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Meal Delivery Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Meal Delivery Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ready-to-eat Food Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Meal Delivery Service include Grubhub, Ele.me, MeiTuan, Diet-to-Go, DPD, Deliveroo, FoodPanda, Just Eat and Hello Fresh. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Meal Delivery Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Meal Delivery Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Meal Delivery Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ready-to-eat Food

Reprocessed Food

Other

Global Meal Delivery Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Meal Delivery Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Office

Other

Global Meal Delivery Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Meal Delivery Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Meal Delivery Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Meal Delivery Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Grubhub

Ele.me

MeiTuan

Diet-to-Go

DPD

Deliveroo

FoodPanda

Just Eat

Hello Fresh

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Meal Delivery Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Meal Delivery Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Meal Delivery Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Meal Delivery Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Meal Delivery Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Meal Delivery Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Meal Delivery Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Meal Delivery Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Meal Delivery Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Meal Delivery Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Meal Delivery Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Meal Delivery Service Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Meal Delivery Service Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

