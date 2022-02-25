Fiber Optic Ribbon Cable Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Fiber Optic Ribbon Cable refers to arrange the fiber into a flat ribbon fiber bundle as the basic unit. The bared fiber inside the ribbon fiber optic cable is arranged into a row and fixed band according to the color sequence.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiber Optic Ribbon Cable in global, including the following market information:

Global Fiber Optic Ribbon Cable Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fiber Optic Ribbon Cable Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Fiber Optic Ribbon Cable companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fiber Optic Ribbon Cable market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single-Mode Fiber Optic Ribbon Cable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fiber Optic Ribbon Cable include Prysmian, CommScope, OFS(Furukawa), Sterlite Tech, Sumitomo, Nexans and YOFC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fiber Optic Ribbon Cable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fiber Optic Ribbon Cable Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fiber Optic Ribbon Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single-Mode Fiber Optic Ribbon Cable

Multi- Mode Fiber Optic Ribbon Cable

Global Fiber Optic Ribbon Cable Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fiber Optic Ribbon Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

FTTx

Local Mobile Metro Network

Other Local Access Network

CATV

Others

Global Fiber Optic Ribbon Cable Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fiber Optic Ribbon Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fiber Optic Ribbon Cable revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fiber Optic Ribbon Cable revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fiber Optic Ribbon Cable sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Fiber Optic Ribbon Cable sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Prysmian

CommScope

OFS(Furukawa)

Sterlite Tech

Sumitomo

Nexans

YOFC

