Disposable Surgical Kits Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Surgical Kits in global, including the following market information:
- Global Disposable Surgical Kits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Disposable Surgical Kits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Disposable Surgical Kits companies in 2021 (%)
The global Disposable Surgical Kits market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
General Purpose Kit Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Disposable Surgical Kits include Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Medtronic, Dynarex, Smith & Nephew, BDF, Hartmann, Kawamoto and LSL HealthCare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Disposable Surgical Kits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Disposable Surgical Kits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Surgical Kits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- General Purpose Kit
- Dressing Change Kit
- Incision and Drainage Kit
- Dialysis Kit
- Others
Global Disposable Surgical Kits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Surgical Kits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- General Hospital
- Clinics
- Emergency Center
- Others
Global Disposable Surgical Kits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Surgical Kits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Disposable Surgical Kits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Disposable Surgical Kits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Disposable Surgical Kits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Disposable Surgical Kits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Johnson & Johnson
- 3M
- Medtronic
- Dynarex
- Smith & Nephew
- BDF
- Hartmann
- Kawamoto
- LSL HealthCare
- Medline
- Sklar
- FHC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Disposable Surgical Kits Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Disposable Surgical Kits Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Disposable Surgical Kits Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Disposable Surgical Kits Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Disposable Surgical Kits Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Disposable Surgical Kits Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Disposable Surgical Kits Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Disposable Surgical Kits Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Disposable Surgical Kits Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Disposable Surgical Kits Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Disposable Surgical Kits Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disposable Surgical Kits Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Disposable Surgical Kits Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Surgical Kits Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Disposable Surgical Kits Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Surgical Kits Companies
4 S
