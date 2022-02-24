Electric Medical Bed Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electric Medical Bed Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Medical Bed in global, including the following market information:
- Global Electric Medical Bed Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Electric Medical Bed Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Electric Medical Bed companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Medical Bed market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Long Term Care Bed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Medical Bed include Hill-Rom, Invacare Corporation, Drive Medical, Amico, Stryker, Gendron, GF Health Products, Inc, HARD Manufacturing and ArjoHuntleigh, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electric Medical Bed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Medical Bed Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Medical Bed Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Long Term Care Bed
- Maternal Bed
- Critical Bed
- Medical Surgical Bed
- Others
Global Electric Medical Bed Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Medical Bed Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Global Electric Medical Bed Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Medical Bed Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electric Medical Bed revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electric Medical Bed revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electric Medical Bed sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Electric Medical Bed sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hill-Rom
- Invacare Corporation
- Drive Medical
- Amico
- Stryker
- Gendron
- GF Health Products, Inc
- HARD Manufacturing
- ArjoHuntleigh
- Umano Medical
- Transfer Master
- American Medical Equipment
- ProBed Medical
- Foshan Xufeng Medical Equipment Manufacturing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Medical Bed Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Medical Bed Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Medical Bed Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Medical Bed Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Medical Bed Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Medical Bed Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Medical Bed Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Medical Bed Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Medical Bed Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Medical Bed Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Medical Bed Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Medical Bed Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Medical Bed Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Medical Bed Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Medical Bed Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Medical Bed Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
