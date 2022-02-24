Electric Medical Bed Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Medical Bed in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Medical Bed Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Medical Bed Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Medical Bed companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Medical Bed market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Long Term Care Bed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Medical Bed include Hill-Rom, Invacare Corporation, Drive Medical, Amico, Stryker, Gendron, GF Health Products, Inc, HARD Manufacturing and ArjoHuntleigh, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electric Medical Bed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Medical Bed Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Medical Bed Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Long Term Care Bed

Maternal Bed

Critical Bed

Medical Surgical Bed

Others

Global Electric Medical Bed Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Medical Bed Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Electric Medical Bed Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Medical Bed Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Medical Bed revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Medical Bed revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Medical Bed sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Medical Bed sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hill-Rom

Invacare Corporation

Drive Medical

Amico

Stryker

Gendron

GF Health Products, Inc

HARD Manufacturing

ArjoHuntleigh

Umano Medical

Transfer Master

American Medical Equipment

ProBed Medical

Foshan Xufeng Medical Equipment Manufacturing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Medical Bed Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Medical Bed Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Medical Bed Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Medical Bed Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Medical Bed Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Medical Bed Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Medical Bed Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Medical Bed Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Medical Bed Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Medical Bed Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Medical Bed Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Medical Bed Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Medical Bed Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Medical Bed Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Medical Bed Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Medical Bed Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

