Skin Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A skin adhesives (or skin glue) is a glue used to close wounds in the skin, as an alternative to sutures, staples or clips.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Skin Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6905708/global-skin-adhesives-2022-2028-803

Global Skin Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Skin Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Skin Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Skin Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Skin Adhesives include J&J(Ethicon), Medtronic, Advanced Medical Solutions, Medline, B. Braun(Aesculap), Chemence Medical, Adhezion Biomedical, Compont Medical Devices and GluStitch Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Skin Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Skin Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Skin Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

N-2-Butyl-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

2-Ethyl-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

Global Skin Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Skin Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Surgical

Outdoor Medical

Other

Global Skin Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Skin Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Skin Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Skin Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Skin Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Skin Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

J&J(Ethicon)

Medtronic

Advanced Medical Solutions

Medline

B. Braun(Aesculap)

Chemence Medical

Adhezion Biomedical

Compont Medical Devices

GluStitch Inc

Meyer-Haake

Cartell Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-skin-adhesives-2022-2028-803-6905708

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Skin Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Skin Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Skin Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Skin Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Skin Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Skin Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Skin Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Skin Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Skin Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Skin Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Skin Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Skin Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Skin Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Skin Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Skin Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Skin Adhesives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Skin Adhesives Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

2022-2027 Global and Regional Low Trauma & Skin Friendly Adhesives Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Low Trauma & Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Low Trauma & Skin Friendly Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028