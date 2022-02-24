Heart Failure Therapeutics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Heart failure (HF), often referred to as congestive heart failure (CHF), is when the heart is unable to pump sufficiently to maintain blood flow to meet the body’s needs. Signs and symptoms commonly include shortness of breath, excessive tiredness, and leg swelling.The shortness of breath is usually worse with exercise, while lying down, and may wake the person at night.A limited ability to exercise is also a common feature. Chest pain, including angina, does not typically occur due to heart failure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heart Failure Therapeutics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Heart Failure Therapeutics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Heart Failure Therapeutics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Diagnosis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Heart Failure Therapeutics include Bayer, Cynokinetics, Les Laboratoires Servier, Merck & Co., Novartis, Procoralan, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cardiorentis AG and CVie Therapeutics Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heart Failure Therapeutics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Heart Failure Therapeutics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Heart Failure Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Diagnosis

Prognosis

Treatment Options and Treatment Algorithm

Global Heart Failure Therapeutics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Heart Failure Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Medical Research Organization

Global Heart Failure Therapeutics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Heart Failure Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heart Failure Therapeutics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heart Failure Therapeutics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bayer

Cynokinetics

Les Laboratoires Servier

Merck & Co.

Novartis

Procoralan

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cardiorentis AG

CVie Therapeutics Limited

Orion Corporation

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

Market Segment by Product Type

B-Blockers

Calcium Channel Blockers

Cardiac Glycosides

Diuretics

Morphine

Vasodilators/Nitrates

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heart Failure Therapeutics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Heart Failure Therapeutics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Heart Failure Therapeutics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Heart Failure Therapeutics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Heart Failure Therapeutics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heart Failure Therapeutics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Heart Failure Therapeutics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Heart Failure Therapeutics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Heart Failure Therapeutics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Heart Failure Therapeutics Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heart Failure Therapeutics Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heart Failure Therapeutics Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heart Failure Therapeutics Companies

