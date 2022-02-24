Cell Banking and Storage Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cell Banking and Storage Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
A cell bank is a facility that stores cells of specific genome for the purpose of future use in a product or medicinal needs. They often contain expansive amounts of base cell material that can be utilized for various projects.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cell Banking and Storage in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Cell Banking and Storage Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cell Banking and Storage market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bank Characterization and Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cell Banking and Storage include Charles River, Sigma-Aldrich, WuXi AppTec, Ingestem, SGS Life Sciences, Reliance Life Sciences, Px’Therapeutics, Lonza and Lifecell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cell Banking and Storage companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cell Banking and Storage Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cell Banking and Storage Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Bank Characterization and Testing
- Cell Bank Storage
- Cell Bank Preparation
Global Cell Banking and Storage Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cell Banking and Storage Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Viral Cell Bank
- Master Cell Bank
- Working Cell Bank
Global Cell Banking and Storage Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cell Banking and Storage Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cell Banking and Storage revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cell Banking and Storage revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Charles River
- Sigma-Aldrich
- WuXi AppTec
- Ingestem
- SGS Life Sciences
- Reliance Life Sciences
- Px’Therapeutics
- Lonza
- Lifecell
- Goodwin Biotechnology
- Globalstem
- Cryo-Cell
- Tran-Scell Biologics
- Toxikon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cell Banking and Storage Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cell Banking and Storage Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cell Banking and Storage Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cell Banking and Storage Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cell Banking and Storage Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cell Banking and Storage Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cell Banking and Storage Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cell Banking and Storage Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cell Banking and Storage Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cell Banking and Storage Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cell Banking and Storage Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cell Banking and Storage Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cell Banking and Storage Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
