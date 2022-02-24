Denture Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Denture adhesives are pastes, powders or adhesive pads that may be placed in/on dentures to help them stay in place. Sometimes denture adhesives contain zinc to enhance adhesion.

In most cases, properly fitted and maintained dentures should not require the use of denture adhesives. Over time, shrinkage in the bone structure in the mouth causes dentures to gradually become loose. When this occurs, the dentures should be relined or new dentures made that fit the mouth properly. Denture adhesives fill gaps caused by shrinking bone and give temporary relief from loosening dentures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Denture Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Global Denture Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Denture Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Denture Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Denture Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Direct Restoration Bonding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Denture Adhesives include Dental Adhesives and Sealants, Medical, 3M, Ivoclar Vivadent, DENTSPLY International, KaVo Kerr Group, Heraeus Kulzer, GC Corporation and Kuraray, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Denture Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Denture Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Denture Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Direct Restoration Bonding

Indirect Restoration Bonding

Global Denture Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Denture Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Global Denture Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Denture Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Denture Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Denture Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Denture Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Denture Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dental Adhesives and Sealants

Medical

3M

Ivoclar Vivadent

DENTSPLY International

KaVo Kerr Group

Heraeus Kulzer

GC Corporation

Kuraray

SDI

Pulpdent

Ultradent

Cosmedent

BISCO

Sino-dentex

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Denture Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Denture Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Denture Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Denture Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Denture Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Denture Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Denture Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Denture Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Denture Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Denture Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Denture Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Denture Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Denture Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Denture Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Denture Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Denture Adhesives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Denture Adhesives Market Size Markets, 2021 &

