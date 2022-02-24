Prebiotics Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Prebiotics are fibers which cannot be absorbed or broken down by the body and therefore serve as a great food source for probiotics, in particular the Bifidobacteria genus, to increase in numbers. Prebiotics by nature do not stimulate the growth of bad bacteria or other pathogens; the official definition of prebiotics is: “non-digestible food ingredients that beneficially affect the host by selectively stimulating the growth and/or activity of one or a limited number of bacteria in the colon, which can improve host health.”

This report contains market size and forecasts of Prebiotics Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Prebiotics Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Prebiotics Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Prebiotics Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Prebiotics Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fructose -oligosaccharide(FOS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Prebiotics Powder include Beneo, Sensus, Cosucra, Friesland Campina Domo, Yakult Pharmaceutical, Ingredion, Nissin, NFBC and Clasado BioSciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Prebiotics Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Prebiotics Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Prebiotics Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fructose -oligosaccharide(FOS)

Galacto-oligosaccharides(GOS)

Others

Global Prebiotics Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Prebiotics Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Prebiotics Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Prebiotics Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Prebiotics Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Prebiotics Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Prebiotics Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Prebiotics Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Beneo

Sensus

Cosucra

Friesland Campina Domo

Yakult Pharmaceutical

Ingredion

Nissin

NFBC

Clasado BioSciences

Tate & Lyle

Danisco

Wacker

Roquette

Beghin Meiji

Baolingbao

Nikon Shikuhin KaKo

QHT

Hayashiabara

Longlive

