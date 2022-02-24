Prebiotics Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Prebiotics Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Prebiotics are fibers which cannot be absorbed or broken down by the body and therefore serve as a great food source for probiotics, in particular the Bifidobacteria genus, to increase in numbers. Prebiotics by nature do not stimulate the growth of bad bacteria or other pathogens; the official definition of prebiotics is: “non-digestible food ingredients that beneficially affect the host by selectively stimulating the growth and/or activity of one or a limited number of bacteria in the colon, which can improve host health.”
This report contains market size and forecasts of Prebiotics Powder in global, including the following market information:
- Global Prebiotics Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Prebiotics Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Prebiotics Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Prebiotics Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fructose -oligosaccharide(FOS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Prebiotics Powder include Beneo, Sensus, Cosucra, Friesland Campina Domo, Yakult Pharmaceutical, Ingredion, Nissin, NFBC and Clasado BioSciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Prebiotics Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Prebiotics Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Prebiotics Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Fructose -oligosaccharide(FOS)
- Galacto-oligosaccharides(GOS)
- Others
Global Prebiotics Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Prebiotics Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food & Beverage
- Dietary Supplements
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
Global Prebiotics Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Prebiotics Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Prebiotics Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Prebiotics Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Prebiotics Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Prebiotics Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Beneo
- Sensus
- Cosucra
- Friesland Campina Domo
- Yakult Pharmaceutical
- Ingredion
- Nissin
- NFBC
- Clasado BioSciences
- Tate & Lyle
- Danisco
- Wacker
- Roquette
- Beghin Meiji
- Baolingbao
- Nikon Shikuhin KaKo
- QHT
- Hayashiabara
- Longlive
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Prebiotics Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Prebiotics Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Prebiotics Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Prebiotics Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Prebiotics Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Prebiotics Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Prebiotics Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Prebiotics Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Prebiotics Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Prebiotics Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Prebiotics Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Prebiotics Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Prebiotics Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prebiotics Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Prebiotics Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prebiotics Powder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Prebiotics Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 &
