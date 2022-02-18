February 18, 2022

Global Bipolar Forceps Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Bipolar Forceps market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bipolar Forceps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Disposable Bipolar Forceps
  • Reusable Bipolar Forceps

 

Segment by Application

  • Department of Gynaecology
  • Otolaryngology
  • Department of General Surgery
  • Neurosurgery
  • Other

By Company

  • B. Braun
  • Stryker
  • Sutter
  • Ethicon
  • BD
  • KSP
  • Medtronic
  • KLS Martin
  • Faulhaber Pinzetten
  • Integra LifeSciences
  • Teleflex
  • ConMed
  • BOWA
  • Erbe
  • G nter Bissinger
  • PMI
  • LiNA Medical
  • Tekno-Medical Optik-Chirurgie GmbH
  • Micromed
  • Adeor Medical AG
  • Richard Wolf

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bipolar Forceps Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bipolar Forceps Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Disposable Bipolar Forceps
1.2.3 Reusable Bipolar Forceps
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bipolar Forceps Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Department of Gynaecology
1.3.3 Otolaryngology
1.3.4 Department of General Surgery
1.3.5 Neurosurgery
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Bipolar Forceps Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Bipolar Forceps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bipolar Forceps Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Bipolar Forceps Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Bipolar Forceps Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Bipolar Forceps by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Bipolar Forceps Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Bipolar Forceps Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Bipolar Forceps Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Bipolar Forceps Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Bipolar Forceps Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

