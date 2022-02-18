February 18, 2022

Global Glucose Biosensors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Glucose Biosensors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glucose Biosensors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Self-monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
  • Continuous Glucose Monitoring

 

Segment by Application

  • Homecare Diagnostics
  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Centers, Clinics
  • Other

By Company

  • Roche
  • LifeScan
  • Bayer
  • Abbott
  • ARKRAY
  • Omron
  • I-SENS
  • B. Braun
  • Dexcom
  • AgaMatrix
  • SANNUO
  • YICHENG
  • Yuwell
  • Andon Health
  • Yingke

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Glucose Biosensors Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Glucose Biosensors Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Self-monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
1.2.3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Glucose Biosensors Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Homecare Diagnostics
1.3.3 Hospitals
1.3.4 Diagnostic Centers, Clinics
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Glucose Biosensors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Glucose Biosensors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glucose Biosensors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Glucose Biosensors Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Glucose Biosensors Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Glucose Biosensors by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Glucose Biosensors Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Glucose Biosensors Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Glucose Biosensors Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Glucose Biosensors Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Glucose Biosensors Manufacturers by Sales

