February 18, 2022

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Global Medical X-ray Radiation Protection Glass Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

2 min read
3 hours ago grandresearchstore

Medical X-ray Radiation Protection Glass market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical X-ray Radiation Protection Glass market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Lead Equivalence: 1.8-2.3/7mm~8mm
  • Lead Equivalence: 2.2-3.3/10mm~12mm
  • Lead Equivalence: 3.6-4.8/15mm~18mm
  • Lead Equivalence: 4.4-5.4/20mm
  • Other Types

 

Segment by Application

  • Conventional X-ray Rooms
  • CT Rooms
  • Others

By Company

  • Corning
  • EGB
  • SCHOTT
  • Anlan
  • Shenwang
  • Radiation Protection
  • Huikang
  • Huadong
  • Haerens
  • Anchor-Ventana
  • Raybloc
  • TGP
  • Mayco Industries
  • Australian Imaging
  • Radiation Shielding

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Medical X-ray Radiation Protection Glass Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Medical X-ray Radiation Protection Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Lead Equivalence: 1.8-2.3/7mm~8mm
1.2.3 Lead Equivalence: 2.2-3.3/10mm~12mm
1.2.4 Lead Equivalence: 3.6-4.8/15mm~18mm
1.2.5 Lead Equivalence: 4.4-5.4/20mm
1.2.6 Other Types
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Medical X-ray Radiation Protection Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Conventional X-ray Rooms
1.3.3 CT Rooms
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Medical X-ray Radiation Protection Glass Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Medical X-ray Radiation Protection Glass Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical X-ray Radiation Protection Glass Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Medical X-ray Radiation Protection Glass Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Medical X-ray Radiation Protection Glass Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Medical X-ray Radiation Protection Glass by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Medical X-ray Radiation Protection Glass Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Medical X-ray Radiation Protection Glass Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Gl

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Medical X-ray Radiation Protection Glass Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Medical X-ray Radiation Protection Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Medical X-ray Radiation Protection Glass Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Medical X-ray Radiation Protection Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

2022-2027 Global and Regional Food Antifoaming Agents Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

2 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

2022-2027 Global and Regional Active Calcium Silicate Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

2 hours ago grandresearchstore
4 min read

North America Intelligent Packaging for Foods and Beverages Market Report 2022 (2016-2026) – Market

3 hours ago grandresearchstore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

4 min read

2022-2027 Global and Regional Rare Earth Phosphors Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

42 mins ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

2022-2027 Global and Regional Biomethane Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

44 mins ago grandresearchstore
4 min read

2022-2027 Global and Regional Solar Cell Metal Paste Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

46 mins ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

2022-2027 Global and Regional Nanocellulose Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

48 mins ago grandresearchstore