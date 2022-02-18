February 18, 2022

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

2 min read
4 hours ago grandresearchstore

Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • 2D
  • 3D&4D
  • Doppler

 

Segment by Application

  • Radiology/Oncology
  • Cardiology
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • Mammography/Breast
  • Emergency Medicine
  • Vascular
  • Others

By Company

  • General Electric (GE)
  • Philips
  • Siemens
  • TOSHIBA
  • Hitachi Medical
  • Mindray
  • Sonosite (FUJIFILM )
  • Esaote
  • Samsung Medison
  • Konica Minolta
  • SonoScape
  • LANDWIND MEDICAL
  • SIUI
  • CHISON
  • EDAN Instruments

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 2D
1.2.3 3D&4D
1.2.4 Doppler
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Radiology/Oncology
1.3.3 Cardiology
1.3.4 Obstetrics & Gynecology
1.3.5 Mammography/Breast
1.3.6 Emergency Medicine
1.3.7 Vascular
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market Outlook 2022

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

2022-2027 Global and Regional Food Antifoaming Agents Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

2 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

2022-2027 Global and Regional Active Calcium Silicate Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

2 hours ago grandresearchstore
4 min read

North America Intelligent Packaging for Foods and Beverages Market Report 2022 (2016-2026) – Market

3 hours ago grandresearchstore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

4 min read

2022-2027 Global and Regional Rare Earth Phosphors Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

42 mins ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

2022-2027 Global and Regional Biomethane Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

44 mins ago grandresearchstore
4 min read

2022-2027 Global and Regional Solar Cell Metal Paste Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

45 mins ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

2022-2027 Global and Regional Nanocellulose Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

47 mins ago grandresearchstore