February 17, 2022

Global Digital Veterinary Thermometers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Digital Veterinary Thermometers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Veterinary Thermometers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Anal Type
  • Ear Type

 

Segment by Application

  • Veterinary Hospitals
  • Veterinary Clinics

By Company

  • Advanced Monitors Corporation
  • American Diagnostic
  • GLA Electronics
  • Jorgensen Laboratories
  • K-jump Health
  • Kruuse
  • Mediaid Inc
  • Mesure Technology
  • Microlife
  • Neogen Corporation Inc

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Digital Veterinary Thermometers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Digital Veterinary Thermometers Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Anal Type
1.2.3 Ear Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Digital Veterinary Thermometers Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Veterinary Hospitals
1.3.3 Veterinary Clinics
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Digital Veterinary Thermometers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Digital Veterinary Thermometers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Digital Veterinary Thermometers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Digital Veterinary Thermometers Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Digital Veterinary Thermometers Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Digital Veterinary Thermometers by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Digital Veterinary Thermometers Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Digital Veterinary Thermometers Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Digital Veterinary Thermometers Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Digital Veterinary Thermometers Sales by Manufacturers

