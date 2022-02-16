Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
A nebulizer changes medication from a liquid to a mist so that it can be more easily inhaled into the lungs. Nebulizers are particularly effective in delivering asthma medications to infants and small children and to anyone who has difficulty using an asthma inhaler.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser in global, including the following market information:
- Global Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser companies in 2021 (%)
The global Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser market was valued at 1169.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1769.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pneumatic Nebuliser Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser include PARI GmbH, Omron, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Philips, Yuwell, Leyi, Folee, Medel S.p.A and Briggs Healthcare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Pneumatic Nebuliser
- Ultrasonic Nebuliser
- Mesh Nebuliser
Global Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- COPD
- Cystic Fibrosis
- Asthma
- Others
Global Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- PARI GmbH
- Omron
- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
- Philips
- Yuwell
- Leyi
- Folee
- Medel S.p.A
- Briggs Healthcare
- 3A Health Care
- Trudell Medical International
- GF Health Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Inhalation Therapy Nebuliser Companies
