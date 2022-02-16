Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Equipment such as life-support system and other monitoring devices are being provided with modifications as per the need of small babies. Many equipment used for monitoring blood sampling, baby s condition and body weight are being used on a large scale in hospitals. Nowadays with the increasing number of premature births, companies are developing special equipment that can help in treating various conditions in such babies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Neonatal Infant Care Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6847809/global-neonatal-infant-care-equipment-2022-2028-992

Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Neonatal Infant Care Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoregulation Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Neonatal Infant Care Equipment include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Dragerwerk, Natus Medical, Pluss Advanced Technologies, Weyer GmbH, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and BabyBloom Healthcare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Neonatal Infant Care Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermoregulation Devices

Phototherapy Equipment

Monitoring Systems

Hearing Screening

Vision Screening

Others

Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Nursing Homes

Others

Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Neonatal Infant Care Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Neonatal Infant Care Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Neonatal Infant Care Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Neonatal Infant Care Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Medtronic

Dragerwerk

Natus Medical

Pluss Advanced Technologies

Weyer GmbH

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

BabyBloom Healthcare

Novos Medical Systems

MTTS

Inspiration Healthcare

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-neonatal-infant-care-equipment-2022-2028-992-6847809

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Compani

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Neonatal and Infant Care Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and United States Neonatal and Infant Care Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Neonatal?Infant?Care?Equipment Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel 2021-2030

Global NEONATAL INFANT CARE EQUIPMENT Assessment, With Major Companies Analysis, Regional Analysis, Breakdown Data by Application/Type