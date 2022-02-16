Networked Medical Devices Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Networked Medical Devices Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Networked medical devices are the medical devices integrated with networking systems that capture patient vital signs and helps in diagnosis of health conditions. The networked medical devices enable health professionals to offer patients with benefit of point of care diagnosis.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Networked Medical Devices in global, including the following market information:
- Global Networked Medical Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Networked Medical Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Networked Medical Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Networked Medical Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Consumer Health Monitoring Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Networked Medical Devices include Infinium Medical, Lantronix, Integra Systems, Phoenix Medical Systems, Digi International, Trivitron Helathcare, Silex Technology America and HCL Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Networked Medical Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Networked Medical Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Networked Medical Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Consumer Health Monitoring Devices
- Wearable Devices
- Embedded Devices
- Stationary Devices
Global Networked Medical Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Networked Medical Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Point of Care Settings
- Homecare Settings
Global Networked Medical Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Networked Medical Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Networked Medical Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Networked Medical Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Networked Medical Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Networked Medical Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Infinium Medical
- Lantronix
- Integra Systems
- Phoenix Medical Systems
- Digi International
- Trivitron Helathcare
- Silex Technology America
- HCL Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Networked Medical Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Networked Medical Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Networked Medical Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Networked Medical Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Networked Medical Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Networked Medical Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Networked Medical Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Networked Medical Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Networked Medical Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Networked Medical Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Networked Medical Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Networked Medical Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Networked Medical Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Networked Medical Devices Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Networked Medical Devices Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Networked Medical Device
