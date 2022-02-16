Neonatal Neurosonography Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Neonatal Neurosonography Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Neonatal Neurosonography is also called as Neonatal Neuroultrasound, uses high frequency sound waves to generate an images for the assessment and diagnosis of neurological system in the neonates.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Neonatal Neurosonography in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Neonatal Neurosonography Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Neonatal Neurosonography market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2D Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Neonatal Neurosonography include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu, Canon Medical Systems, Hitachi Medical and Esaote, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Neonatal Neurosonography companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Neonatal Neurosonography Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Neonatal Neurosonography Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 2D
- 3D
- 4D
- Doppler
Global Neonatal Neurosonography Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Neonatal Neurosonography Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
Global Neonatal Neurosonography Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Neonatal Neurosonography Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Neonatal Neurosonography revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Neonatal Neurosonography revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GE Healthcare
- Siemens Healthcare
- Philips Healthcare
- Shimadzu
- Canon Medical Systems
- Hitachi Medical
- Esaote
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Neonatal Neurosonography Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Neonatal Neurosonography Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Neonatal Neurosonography Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Neonatal Neurosonography Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Neonatal Neurosonography Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Neonatal Neurosonography Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Neonatal Neurosonography Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Neonatal Neurosonography Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Neonatal Neurosonography Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Neonatal Neurosonography Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neonatal Neurosonography Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Neonatal Neurosonography Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neonatal Neurosonography Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Neonatal Neurosonography Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and United States Neonatal Neurosonography Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
Global Neonatal Neurosonography Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
North America Neonatal Neurosonography Market Report (2014-2024) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast