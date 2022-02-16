February 16, 2022

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Neonatal Neurosonography Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

3 min read
1 second ago grandresearchstore

Neonatal Neurosonography is also called as Neonatal Neuroultrasound, uses high frequency sound waves to generate an images for the assessment and diagnosis of neurological system in the neonates.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Neonatal Neurosonography in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Neonatal Neurosonography Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Neonatal Neurosonography market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2D Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Neonatal Neurosonography include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu, Canon Medical Systems, Hitachi Medical and Esaote, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Neonatal Neurosonography companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Neonatal Neurosonography Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Neonatal Neurosonography Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • 2D
  • 3D
  • 4D
  • Doppler

Global Neonatal Neurosonography Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Neonatal Neurosonography Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Others

Global Neonatal Neurosonography Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Neonatal Neurosonography Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Neonatal Neurosonography revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Neonatal Neurosonography revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • GE Healthcare
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Shimadzu
  • Canon Medical Systems
  • Hitachi Medical
  • Esaote

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Neonatal Neurosonography Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Neonatal Neurosonography Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Neonatal Neurosonography Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Neonatal Neurosonography Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Neonatal Neurosonography Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Neonatal Neurosonography Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Neonatal Neurosonography Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Neonatal Neurosonography Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Neonatal Neurosonography Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Neonatal Neurosonography Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neonatal Neurosonography Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Neonatal Neurosonography Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neonatal Neurosonography Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Neonatal Neurosonography Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and United States Neonatal Neurosonography Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Neonatal Neurosonography Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

North America Neonatal Neurosonography Market Report (2014-2024) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Neuroendocrine Function Test Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2 mins ago grandresearchstore
4 min read

Neurosurgical Drainage Devices Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

4 mins ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Neurovascular Guidewires Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

55 mins ago grandresearchstore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

3 min read

Neonatal Neurosonography Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

1 second ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

2022-2027 Global and Regional Composite Adhesives Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

1 second ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Neuroendocrine Function Test Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2 mins ago grandresearchstore
4 min read

Neurosurgical Drainage Devices Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

4 mins ago grandresearchstore