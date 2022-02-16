Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics include Pfizer, Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Biogen and Seattle Genetics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

Bispecific Antibodies (BsAbs)

Fc Engineered Antibodies

Antibody Fragments and Antibody-Like Proteins (AF & ALPs)

Biosimilar Antibody (Ab) Products

Global Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pfizer

Roche

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Biogen

Seattle Genetics

ImmunoGen

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Xencor

Dyax Corp

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1

