Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Newborn hearing screening (NHS) is a strategy for early detection of permanent congenital hearing loss. It describes the use of objective testing methods (usually otoacoustic emission (OAE) testing or automated auditory brainstem response (AABR) testing) to screen the hearing of well newborns in a particular target region.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices in global, including the following market information:
- Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Table Top Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices include Natus Medical, Hill-Rom, MAICO Diagnostics, Interacoustics A/S, Path Medical, Intelligent Hearing Systems, Vivosonic, Grason-Stadler and Pilot Blankenfelde, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Table Top Devices
- Trolley Mounted Devices
- Portable and Hand-Held Devices
Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Natus Medical
- Hill-Rom
- MAICO Diagnostics
- Interacoustics A/S
- Path Medical
- Intelligent Hearing Systems
- Vivosonic
- Grason-Stadler
- Pilot Blankenfelde
- Frye Electronics
- Echodia
- Homoth Medizinelektronik
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global NEONATAL HEARING SCREENING DEVICES Assessment, With Major Companies Analysis, Regional Analysis, Breakdown Data by Application/Type
Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Sales Market Report 2021
Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market Research Report 2021-2025
Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market Research Report 2021