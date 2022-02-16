Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Neuro-oncological diseases are the disorders that are typically caused due to the growth of a benign or malignant tumor in the brain or any part of the central nervous system. Neuro-oncological tumors are highly fatal, and so their diagnosis becomes a topic of foremost importance. There are a number of neuro-oncological diagnosis devices based on a variety of techniques for the diagnosis of neuro-oncological diseases.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device in global, including the following market information:
- Global Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
MRI Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device include Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, GE Healthcare and Hitachi Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- MRI
- CT Scan
- PET
- Others
Global Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Diagnostics Centers
- Reference Laboratories
- Medical Research Institutes
- Others
Global Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Siemens Healthcare
- Philips Healthcare
- Canon Medical Systems
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neuro-Oncological Diseases Device Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
