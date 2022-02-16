Neurosurgical Products Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Neurosurgical Products Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Neurosurgery, or neurological surgery, is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, surgical treatment, and rehabilitation of disorders which affect any portion of the nervous system including the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves, and extra-cranial cerebrovascular system.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Neurosurgical Products in global, including the following market information:
- Global Neurosurgical Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Neurosurgical Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Neurosurgical Products companies in 2021 (%)
The global Neurosurgical Products market was valued at 6289.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11040 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Embolization Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Neurosurgical Products include Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Integra LifeSciences, Karl Storz, Stryker, Elekta, Terumo, Penumbra and B. Braun Melsungen and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Neurosurgical Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Neurosurgical Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Neurosurgical Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Embolization Products
- Stereo Tactic Radiosurgery Systems
- Neurological Endoscopes
- Shunts
- Aneurysm and AVM Clips
- Others
Global Neurosurgical Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Neurosurgical Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Global Neurosurgical Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Neurosurgical Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Neurosurgical Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Neurosurgical Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Neurosurgical Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Neurosurgical Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Medtronic
- Johnson & Johnson
- Integra LifeSciences
- Karl Storz
- Stryker
- Elekta
- Terumo
- Penumbra
- B. Braun Melsungen
- Varian Medical Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Neurosurgical Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Neurosurgical Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Neurosurgical Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Neurosurgical Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Neurosurgical Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Neurosurgical Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Neurosurgical Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Neurosurgical Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Neurosurgical Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Neurosurgical Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Neurosurgical Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neurosurgical Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Neurosurgical Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neurosurgical Products Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Neurosurgical Products Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neurosurgical Products Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global NEUROSURGICAL PRODUCTS Assessment, With Major Companies Analysis, Regional Analysis, Breakdown Data by Application/Type
Global Neurosurgical Products Sales Market Report 2021
Global Neurosurgical Products Market Research Report 2021
Neurosurgical Products – Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020