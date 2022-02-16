New-Born Screening Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

New-Born Screening Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Most of the infants are born normal and healthy at the time of birth and with no family history of disorders . Unfortunately, once symptom appears in child, they are often irreversible leading to severe health and developmental problems. Newborn screening helps in identifying diseases, which can affect a child?s health in the long run, at an early stage. Newborn screening, which includes a series of tests, is essential for early detection, diagnosis, and management , to prevent disability and death of a child. These tests, which are performed shortly after the birth of a baby, are used for the detection of genetic, developmental, and metabolic disorders in newborn babies.
This report contains market size and forecasts of New-Born Screening in Global, including the following market information:
- Global New-Born Screening Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global New-Born Screening market was valued at 813.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1329.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tandem Mass Spectrometry Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of New-Born Screening include GE Healthcare, Trivitron Healthcare, AB Sciex, Perkinelmer, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Medtronic, Masimo and Waters and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the New-Born Screening companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global New-Born Screening Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global New-Born Screening Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Tandem Mass Spectrometry
- Pulse Oximetry Screening Technology
- DNA-Based Assays
- Hearing Screen Technology
- Others
Global New-Born Screening Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global New-Born Screening Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Nursing Homes
- Others
Global New-Born Screening Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global New-Born Screening Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies New-Born Screening revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies New-Born Screening revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GE Healthcare
- Trivitron Healthcare
- AB Sciex
- Perkinelmer
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies
- Medtronic
- Masimo
- Waters
- Natus Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 New-Born Screening Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global New-Born Screening Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global New-Born Screening Overall Market Size
2.1 Global New-Born Screening Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global New-Born Screening Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top New-Born Screening Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global New-Born Screening Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global New-Born Screening Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 New-Born Screening Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies New-Born Screening Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 New-Born Screening Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 New-Born Screening Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 New-Born Screening Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global New-Born Screening Market
