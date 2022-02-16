New-Born Screening Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Most of the infants are born normal and healthy at the time of birth and with no family history of disorders . Unfortunately, once symptom appears in child, they are often irreversible leading to severe health and developmental problems. Newborn screening helps in identifying diseases, which can affect a child?s health in the long run, at an early stage. Newborn screening, which includes a series of tests, is essential for early detection, diagnosis, and management , to prevent disability and death of a child. These tests, which are performed shortly after the birth of a baby, are used for the detection of genetic, developmental, and metabolic disorders in newborn babies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of New-Born Screening in Global, including the following market information:

Global New-Born Screening Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global New-Born Screening market was valued at 813.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1329.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tandem Mass Spectrometry Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of New-Born Screening include GE Healthcare, Trivitron Healthcare, AB Sciex, Perkinelmer, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Medtronic, Masimo and Waters and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the New-Born Screening companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global New-Born Screening Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global New-Born Screening Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Pulse Oximetry Screening Technology

DNA-Based Assays

Hearing Screen Technology

Others

Global New-Born Screening Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global New-Born Screening Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Nursing Homes

Others

Global New-Born Screening Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global New-Born Screening Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies New-Born Screening revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies New-Born Screening revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Trivitron Healthcare

AB Sciex

Perkinelmer

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Medtronic

Masimo

Waters

Natus Medical

