Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Injection Molding (MIM) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6872942/global-metal-injection-molding-2022-2028-801

The global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) market was valued at 2571.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3432.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbonyl Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Injection Molding (MIM) include Dynacast, GKN PLC, Britt Manufacturing, Dean Group International, Cypress Industries, Sintex, CMG Technologies, Indo-MIM Pvt and Real Technik AG and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal Injection Molding (MIM) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbonyl Method

High-Pressure Gas Atomization

Ultra-High Pressure Water Atomization

Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Mechanical

Consumer Electronics

Others

Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal Injection Molding (MIM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal Injection Molding (MIM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dynacast

GKN PLC

Britt Manufacturing

Dean Group International

Cypress Industries

Sintex

CMG Technologies

Indo-MIM Pvt

Real Technik AG

ATW Companies

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-metal-injection-molding-2022-2028-801-6872942

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414