Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Injection Molding (MIM) in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) market was valued at 2571.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3432.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carbonyl Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metal Injection Molding (MIM) include Dynacast, GKN PLC, Britt Manufacturing, Dean Group International, Cypress Industries, Sintex, CMG Technologies, Indo-MIM Pvt and Real Technik AG and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metal Injection Molding (MIM) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Carbonyl Method
- High-Pressure Gas Atomization
- Ultra-High Pressure Water Atomization
Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Mechanical
- Consumer Electronics
- Others
Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Metal Injection Molding (MIM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Metal Injection Molding (MIM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dynacast
- GKN PLC
- Britt Manufacturing
- Dean Group International
- Cypress Industries
- Sintex
- CMG Technologies
- Indo-MIM Pvt
- Real Technik AG
- ATW Companies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414