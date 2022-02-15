Warranty Management System (WMS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Warranty Management System (WMS) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Warranty Management System (WMS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Warranty Management System (WMS) market was valued at 3442.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7404 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Warranty Management System (WMS) include Oracle, PTC, SAP SE, Astea International, Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) AB, Infosys Limited, Tavant Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Wipro. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Warranty Management System (WMS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Warranty Management System (WMS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Warranty Management System (WMS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On Premise

Cloud

Global Warranty Management System (WMS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Warranty Management System (WMS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing

Automotive

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

Global Warranty Management System (WMS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Warranty Management System (WMS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Warranty Management System (WMS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Warranty Management System (WMS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Oracle

PTC

SAP SE

Astea International

Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) AB

Infosys Limited

Tavant Technologies

Tech Mahindra

Wipro

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Warranty Management System (WMS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Warranty Management System (WMS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Warranty Management System (WMS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Warranty Management System (WMS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Warranty Management System (WMS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Warranty Management System (WMS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Warranty Management System (WMS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Warranty Management System (WMS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Warranty Management System (WMS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Warranty Management System (WMS) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Warranty Management System (WMS) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Warranty Management System (WMS) Companies

3.6

