Dynamic Application Security Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dynamic Application Security Testing in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dynamic Application Security Testing market was valued at 1429.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5051.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dynamic Application Security Testing include Micro Focus, IBM, Veracode, Synopsys, Accenture, Pradeo, Rapid7, Tieto and Trustwave, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dynamic Application Security Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cloud Based
- On-Premise
Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Government & Defense
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Others
Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dynamic Application Security Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dynamic Application Security Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Micro Focus
- IBM
- Veracode
- Synopsys
- Accenture
- Pradeo
- Rapid7
- Tieto
- Trustwave
- WhiteHat Security
- Optiv
- Acunetix
- Checkmarx Inc.
- Qualys, Inc.
- PortSwigger
- Contrast Security
- GitLab
- HCL Software
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dynamic Application Security Testing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dynamic Application Security Testing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Dynamic Application Security Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Dynamic Application Security Testing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dynamic Application Security Testing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dynamic App
