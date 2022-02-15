Dynamic Application Security Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dynamic Application Security Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dynamic Application Security Testing market was valued at 1429.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5051.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dynamic Application Security Testing include Micro Focus, IBM, Veracode, Synopsys, Accenture, Pradeo, Rapid7, Tieto and Trustwave, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dynamic Application Security Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

On-Premise

Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Government & Defense

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dynamic Application Security Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dynamic Application Security Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Micro Focus

IBM

Veracode

Synopsys

Accenture

Pradeo

Rapid7

Tieto

Trustwave

WhiteHat Security

Optiv

Acunetix

Checkmarx Inc.

Qualys, Inc.

PortSwigger

Contrast Security

GitLab

HCL Software

