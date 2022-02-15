Community Workforce Management Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Community Workforce Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Community Workforce Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Community Workforce Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Perpetual License Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Community Workforce Management Software include Kronos, Infor, Verint, NICE Systems, Aspect, Workforce Software, Clicksoftware, Calabrio and ATOSS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Community Workforce Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Community Workforce Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Community Workforce Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Perpetual License

Saas Subscription Model

Global Community Workforce Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Community Workforce Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Under 100 Employees

100-499 Employees

500-999 Employees

1,000-4,999 Employees

Above 5,000 Employees

Global Community Workforce Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Community Workforce Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Community Workforce Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Community Workforce Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kronos

Infor

Verint

NICE Systems

Aspect

Workforce Software

Clicksoftware

Calabrio

ATOSS

Genesys

Monet Software

InVision AG

Teleopti

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Community Workforce Management Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Community Workforce Management Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Community Workforce Management Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Community Workforce Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Community Workforce Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Community Workforce Management Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Community Workforce Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Community Workforce Management Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Community Workforce Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Community Workforce Management Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Community Workforce Management Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1

