Community Workforce Management Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Community Workforce Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Community Workforce Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Community Workforce Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Perpetual License Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Community Workforce Management Software include Kronos, Infor, Verint, NICE Systems, Aspect, Workforce Software, Clicksoftware, Calabrio and ATOSS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Community Workforce Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Community Workforce Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Community Workforce Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Perpetual License
- Saas Subscription Model
Global Community Workforce Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Community Workforce Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Under 100 Employees
- 100-499 Employees
- 500-999 Employees
- 1,000-4,999 Employees
- Above 5,000 Employees
Global Community Workforce Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Community Workforce Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Community Workforce Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Community Workforce Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kronos
- Infor
- Verint
- NICE Systems
- Aspect
- Workforce Software
- Clicksoftware
- Calabrio
- ATOSS
- Genesys
- Monet Software
- InVision AG
- Teleopti
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Community Workforce Management Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Community Workforce Management Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Community Workforce Management Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Community Workforce Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Community Workforce Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Community Workforce Management Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Community Workforce Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Community Workforce Management Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Community Workforce Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Community Workforce Management Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Community Workforce Management Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1
