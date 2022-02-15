Cloud Brokerage Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud Brokerage in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cloud Brokerage Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cloud Brokerage market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Service Aggregation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cloud Brokerage include Appirio, Avnet Cloud Marketplace, IBM, ComputeNext, Jamcracker, Green Pages, Cloud Cruiser, Duncan, LLC and Nervogrid and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cloud Brokerage companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cloud Brokerage Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud Brokerage Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Service Aggregation

Cloud Service Arbitrage

Cloud Service Integration

Cloud Service Intermediation

Others

Global Cloud Brokerage Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud Brokerage Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

IT

Media

Industrial Use

Research

Government Agency

Others

Global Cloud Brokerage Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cloud Brokerage Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cloud Brokerage revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cloud Brokerage revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Appirio

Avnet Cloud Marketplace

IBM

ComputeNext

Jamcracker

Green Pages

Cloud Cruiser

Duncan, LLC

Nervogrid

Suitebriar

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cloud Brokerage Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cloud Brokerage Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cloud Brokerage Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cloud Brokerage Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cloud Brokerage Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cloud Brokerage Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cloud Brokerage Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cloud Brokerage Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloud Brokerage Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Cloud Brokerage Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud Brokerage Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cloud Brokerage Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud Brokerage Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Cloud Brokerage Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2

